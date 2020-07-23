KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.66

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 62488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

