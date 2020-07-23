KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Liberum Capital cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KONE OYJ/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.