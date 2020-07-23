Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.71

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $197.71 and last traded at $196.47, with a volume of 2883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

