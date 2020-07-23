Leland J. Hein Sells 9,100 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,449.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fastenal stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 698.3% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,082 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 57.7% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 631,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fastenal by 394.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

