Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

LII stock opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $265.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,663,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

