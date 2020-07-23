Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.54% of Life Storage worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

