Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.33% of Lincoln National worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

