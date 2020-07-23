Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.59

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.59 and last traded at $244.25, with a volume of 9082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

