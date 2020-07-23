Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 8.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,792.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,263.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

