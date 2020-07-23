Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.80

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $175.56, with a volume of 1663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 83,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $225,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $266,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

