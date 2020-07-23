Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.11

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 7153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $497.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

