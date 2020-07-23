Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s current price.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

