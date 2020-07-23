Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,805,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 453,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 262,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 256,281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 136,837 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

NYSE:MX opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $373.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 129.56% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $120.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.