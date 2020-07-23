Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.03

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 34136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,765,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

