MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.96

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.96 and last traded at $195.96, with a volume of 5022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Cfra reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.