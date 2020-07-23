McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

