MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus related woes. This along with increased competition in the Macau and Las Vegas markets are negatively impacting the business. Although casinos in Macau properties have reopened, the company is witnessing low visitation. Moreover, to maintain sufficient liquidity, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. However, increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives are likely to support the company going forward.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

