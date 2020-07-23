Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

