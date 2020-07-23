Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

