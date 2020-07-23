Morgan Stanley Acquires New Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 660,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Precigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $819.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock worth $128,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

