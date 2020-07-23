Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Omega Flex by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Omega Flex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Omega Flex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

