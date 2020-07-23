Morgan Stanley Buys 47,833 Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the first quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

