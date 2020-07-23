Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Matthews International worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matthews International by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 41.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $169,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $598.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

