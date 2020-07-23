Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 452,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Glaukos worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.77. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.