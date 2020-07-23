Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 551,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 361,545 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

