Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Triple-S Management worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6,965.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE GTS opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $896.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

