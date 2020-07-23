Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Uniqure worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at $34,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,094,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Uniqure by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 95,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,616. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

