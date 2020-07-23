Morgan Stanley Downgrades GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to Underweight

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NILSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

