Morgan Stanley Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

