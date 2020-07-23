Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Novanta worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 70.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 40.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,397 shares of company stock worth $3,823,871. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NOVT opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.