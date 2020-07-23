Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,792 Shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.86% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Get Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.