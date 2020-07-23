Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,497 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Installed Building Products worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $14,953,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $20,414,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.