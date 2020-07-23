Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

