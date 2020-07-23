Morgan Stanley Sells 21,473 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 840.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,911,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.26 million, a PE ratio of 293.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

