Morgan Stanley Sells 22,505 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Alamo Group worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $407,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,082.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,284 shares of company stock worth $236,394. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $101.86 on Thursday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

