Morgan Stanley Sells 22,724 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000.

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $75.83.

