Morgan Stanley Sells 24,509 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Gladstone Land worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

LAND opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $340.96 million, a P/E ratio of -320.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.