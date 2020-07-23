Morgan Stanley Sells 3,190,143 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.43% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTE. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mackie lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

