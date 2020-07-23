Morgan Stanley Sells 978,274 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 32.21% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:JDST opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $1,062.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

