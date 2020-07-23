Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 7,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Manchester United stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.66 million, a P/E ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 0.85. Manchester United PLC has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43). The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United PLC will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

