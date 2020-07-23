Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $260,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,471 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,224 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

