MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 229,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of MTS Systems worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MTS Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $17.78 on Thursday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.43.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

