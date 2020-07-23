Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $130.39 and last traded at $126.65, with a volume of 7993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,964,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 87.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.