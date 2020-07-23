Needham & Company LLC Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $115.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.