NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $543.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $453.00 to $543.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. Cfra boosted their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.35.

NTES stock opened at $465.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

