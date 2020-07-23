NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of NMI worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NMI by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NMI by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in NMI by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.92. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

