Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Shares Up 18.2%

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 427,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 305% from the average session volume of 105,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.90 million and a PE ratio of -16.25.

About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Noram Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.