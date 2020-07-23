Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

AMZN stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,792.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

