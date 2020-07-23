Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

