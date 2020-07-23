Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Omeros worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Omeros by 65.5% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 39.9% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 299,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $789.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

